Embedded Computing Design

Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors to Address COMPUTEX 2024

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 07, 2024

News

Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors to Address COMPUTEX 2024
Image Credit:: NXP

Taipei, Taiwan. TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced that Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors has accepted an invite to provide a keynote at COMPUTEX 2024. He will speak on COMPUTEX's theme of artificial intelligence and how it can innovate possibilities when combined with a solid technology framework.

His discussion will focus on how an evolving class of devices that sense, think, connect, and act will alter environments when they collaborate with uncompromising safety, security, and software-defined development.

According to NXP, it is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial, IoT, mobile, and communication while delivering platforms that progress sustainability.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum is open. For more information, please visit the official exhibition website at https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html.

For more exhibition information:
COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw
InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Topic Tags
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Percepio
How Continuous Observability Unlocks Remote Debugging Superpowers

April 29, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Supermicro
Supermicro Will Maximize your COMPUTEX Experience with Keynote from President and CEO Charles Liang

May 3, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Fibocom’s 5G Premium Smart Module SC171 Awarded Best in Show by Embedded Computing Design at Embedded World 2024

April 16, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Back to Basics: Getting Cozy With Your Computer

May 1, 2024

MORE