Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors to Address COMPUTEX 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit:: NXP

Taipei, Taiwan. TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced that Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors has accepted an invite to provide a keynote at COMPUTEX 2024. He will speak on COMPUTEX's theme of artificial intelligence and how it can innovate possibilities when combined with a solid technology framework.

His discussion will focus on how an evolving class of devices that sense, think, connect, and act will alter environments when they collaborate with uncompromising safety, security, and software-defined development.

According to NXP, it is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial, IoT, mobile, and communication while delivering platforms that progress sustainability.

