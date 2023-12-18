Product of the Week: Premio’s RCO-6000-RPL Series AI Edge Inference Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

To combat the increasing number of advanced devices processing large amounts of data at the edge, edge intelligence and AI acceleration combine to tackle AI inferencing tasks, providing real-time processing and reduced latency capabilities to critical infrastructure and automated environments.

The RCO-6000-RPL AI Edge Inference Computer from Premio is designed for rugged industrial environments at the edge, specifically machine vision, industrial automation, ADAS and AGV, deep learning AI, and more. Supporting the aforementioned applications and markets, the fanless RCO-6000-RPL supports the 12th/13th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake-S/Raptor Lake-S processor (Intel LGA 1700 socket) and R680E PCH Intel chipset with 35W of thermal design power (TDP).

Premio’s RCO-6000-RPL AI Edge Inference Computer in Action

For memory, the RCO-6000-RPL AI Edge Inference Computer features two 262-Pin DDR5 with a variable clock speed of 4800/5600MHz SODIMM and a max up to 64GB (ECC and Non-ECC). For storage, the AI edge solution provides one internal 2.5" SATA/SSD HDD Bay (support H=9mm), and one removable 2.5" SATA HDD Bay (support H=7mm, Hot-swappable), with support RAID 0 and 1.

The RCO-6000-RPL Series supports eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports operating at 10 Gbps, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port operating at 5 Gbps, (internal), and two USB 2.0 ports (internal). The computer also provides eight RS-232/422/485 (six internal), and two RJ45. For internal expansion, the series supports one M.2 B Key, 2242/3042/3052 (with support for AI/NVMe/4G/5G Module), and one M.2 E Key 2230 (for PCIe x1, USB 2.0, and CNVi).

For display, the AI inference computer enables triple independent displays ranging from 5K to 8K: two DisplayPort (5120 x 3200; up to 7680 x 4320), and one DVI-I (or optional VGA; 1920 x 1200).

Features supporting challenging, rugged environments include a wide power input of 9~48VDC and wide operating temperature range of -25°C to 70°C, as well as shock and vibration tolerance (MIL-STD-810G compliant) and root-level hardware security with TPM 2.0.

Getting Started with Premio’s RCO-6000-RPL AI Edge Inference Computer

The RCO-6000-RPL AI Edge Computer includes support for Premio’s proprietary EDGEBoost technologies which enable users to configure EDGEBoost I/O modules for AI/NVMe and flexible I/O, as well as mix & match EDGEBoost node support for GPU & hot-swappable storage.

The RCO-6000-RPL product series is a Microsoft Azure IoT and Amazon Greengrass certified device and UL certified.

Additional Resources: