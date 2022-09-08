Embedded Computing Design

SiMa.ai Creates a Purpose-Built Machine Learning SoC Platform for Embedded Edge Applications

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 08, 2022

News

The industry's first purpose-built software-centric Machine Learning System-on-Chip platform for the embedded edge, the MLSoC, has started delivering.

The problems with the current state of today's ML-based computer vision applications is that they need more superior processing power, they are challenging to set up, and are not scaleable. The purpose-built platform enables Effortless ML deployment and scaling at the edge. Push-button ML capabilities now make any computer vision application possible, allowing for quick design iterations in minutes and 10x greater performance per watt. 

SiMa.ai has selected partners in the industry to deliver the best quality in ML innovations.

Its affiliation are with:

  • TSMC
  • Synopsys
  • Arm
  • Allegro
  • GUC
  • Arteris

"We've seen over a dozen edge processing solutions, and have never seen anything approaching the performance and power efficiency of SiMa.ai's MLSoC platform," said Karl Freund, Founder and Principal Analyst at Cambrian-AI Research. "Their solution is an order of magnitude faster and more energy efficient. So far, they are blowing past their customer's requirements by accelerating the entire vision processing pipeline, not just the ML inferencing portion. Early customers are finding it extremely easy and simple to implement SiMa.ai into their current solutions."

For more information, visit sima.ai.

