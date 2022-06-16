SmartCow AI Technologies Apollo

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by SmartCow Apollo is an audio/video AI engineering kit that is built around the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX computing module, which enables developers to build applications with conversational AI capabilities.

Apollo features four microphones, two speaker terminals, two 3.5mm phone jacks, an 8MP camera module, an OLED display, and a 128GB NVMe SSD. Apollo is also pre-packaged with NVIDIA® JetPack, DeepStream, and RIVA on Embedded SDK toolkits and six NLP examples demonstrating its unique capabilities.