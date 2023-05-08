Embedded Computing Design

TAITRA Invites Keynote Speakers from Qualcomm to Computex 2023

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 08, 2023

News

Image Credit: TAITRA

Taipei, Taiwan. TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) will discuss how intelligent computing and generative AI will be advancing at Computex 2023. TAITRA has invited keynote speakers from Qualcomm to discuss its latest innovations.

Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute, and XR (MCX), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., are speakers at the COMPUTEX 2023 Keynote. The keynote address will be held Tuesday, May 30, at 11:00 AM(UCT+8). The focus is a new era of intelligent computing.

COMPUTEX 2023 will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & Hall 2, from May 30 to June.

For more information, visit:

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

