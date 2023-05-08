TAITRA Invites Keynote Speakers from Qualcomm to Computex 2023

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: TAITRA

Taipei, Taiwan. TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) will discuss how intelligent computing and generative AI will be advancing at Computex 2023. TAITRA has invited keynote speakers from Qualcomm to discuss its latest innovations.

Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute, and XR (MCX), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., are speakers at the COMPUTEX 2023 Keynote. The keynote address will be held Tuesday, May 30, at 11:00 AM(UCT+8). The focus is a new era of intelligent computing.

COMPUTEX 2023 will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & Hall 2, from May 30 to June.

