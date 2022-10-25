Agile Analog Releases a Full Set of Key Analog IPs

Image Provided by Agile Analog Agile Analog released a full set of the key analog IPs set in six blocks around the client’s processor and memory hardware for critical analog tasks needed for an interface between the digital and analog realm. "Effectively this provides a foundation toolkit for all the analog parts that a design might possibly need to fast track, simplify and re-risk the design process," says Barry Paterson, Agile Analog's CEO, "We have included all the features and functions that a customer would require so that they can select exactly what they require from the set without worrying that they missed something vital.

Information provided by Agile Analog suggests the six blocks consists of:

SoC/ASIC Security Protection with voltage glitch sensor and temperature sensor.

Sensor Interface with 8/10-bit SAR ADC, 8/10-bit DAC, and low power programmable comparator

Always on Block with low power RC oscillator, low power bandgap, compact digital standard cell library, low power programmable comparator and power on rest.

IC Health and Monitoring with temperature sensor and IR drop sensor.

Power with low dropout regulator, power on reset, IR drop sensor and low power bandgap.

Radio Interface with 8/10-bit SAR ADC, 8/10-bit DAC, RC oscillator and low dropout regulator.

For needed internal voltage, the Power block is capable of including many agileLDOs with the addition of agilePOR for stable voltage rails when SoC runs. Security of the SoC is provided by agileVGlitch and agileTsense. If a radio interface is needed, support is available for interfaces requiring applications comparable to low power Bluetooth or LoRa

Composa technology can generate and validate blocks for client’s nodes and processes. Easy porting among foundries and processes are regenerated quickly with all major foundries supported, including: TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Samsung Foundry and SMIC.

Barry Paterson, Agile Analog's CEO, explains, "We call these our Foundation IP as they provide all the functionality needed for an IoT design. Naturally, customers can mix and match whichever blocks they require for their design and adjust the number of each IP within it."

