Innoscience Broadens its 650V Product Family with 650V E-mode GaN HEMTs

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Innoscience Innoscience Technology announced a full range of 650V E-mode GaN HEMT 190mΩ, 350mΩ and 600mΩ R DS(on) components in general 8x8 and 5x6 DFN bundles. Qualified to JEDEC standards, the 650V HEMTs are certified Dynamic High Temperature operating life test (DHTOL) dependability testing according to JEP180. The JEP180 is JEDEC’s new guidelines for GaN technology. The 650V HEMT (InnoGaN) have a projected life expectancy of 36 years at 80% (520V; 150°C; 0.01% failure rate).

Included is pulsed (V DS , pulsed ) attributes for recurring pulse up to 100ns of 750V for the 190mΩ R DS(on) , and a reliable drain source voltage transient (V DS, transient ) of 800V for non-recurring actions and a pulse time up to 200µs.

All three (190mΩ, 350mΩ and 600mΩ R DS(on) ) contain an embedded ESD protection circuit in the die for easier fabrication.

Applications for Innoscience’s 650V HEMTs include:

PFC converters

DC-DC converters

LED drivers

fast battery chargers

Notebook

All-in-one (AiO) adaptors and power supply for desktop PC, TV, power tools

Yi Sun, Sr VP of product development at Innoscience believes, “These new devices complete our 100-600mΩ device portfolio at 650V. I am especially happy to add the 650V/190mΩ, as it is becoming a standard in the GaN industry that offers greater flexibility to customers upon selecting suppliers for their applications.”

For more information, vist innoscience.com.