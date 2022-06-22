Semtech Announces the Integration of LoRaWAN into Cranberry Analytics' Smart Water Metering Solution.

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Semtech Panaji Municipal Corporation (PWD-PHED) to feature a LoRaWAN® network for water use management

Cranberry Analytics, an Indian water management company, has chosen to integrate Semtech's LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard into its ultrasonic meters for smart water metering, according to Semtech Corporation. Cranberry Analytics was awarded a smart water metering contract by India's Panaji Municipal Corporation for the use of its smart meters due to their dependable manual data capture and communication via LoRa modules.

Cranberry Analytics' smart water meters enable system administrators to collect meter readings and water consumption data on a daily basis, enabling effective water distribution planning as well as real-time anomaly detection, leakage analysis, and water waste reduction. According to Cranberry Analytics, in the first phase of the project, 3,094 mechanical water meters will be replaced with ultrasonic meters that use LoRa and LoRaWAN.

"LoRaWAN integration into the Cranberry Analytics water meters will allow for long range data transmission while reducing costs and keeping customer's data secure. The system's communication capabilities will allow meters to be diagnosed and updated without physical intervention," said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Overall, the collaboration with Cranberry Analytics is continuing to highlight Semtech's commitment toward creating a sustainable and smarter planet through LoRa devices and LoRaWAN.

"Semtech's LoRa provides cost-effective sensors and strong signal propagation capabilities which are necessary in an urban setting for deep in-building or underground connectivity," said Shishir Thakur, co-founder and CTO, Cranberry Analytics. "Considering all these factors, it became a clear decision that LoRa and LoRaWAN would be the best choice for reliable water metering."

For more information, visit semtech.com.