ABB Launches SC1024 Power System for 5G Deployments

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ABB Power Conversion's pole-mounted SC1024 enclosed power system is integrated with DC distribution, a 1600W rectifier, six rack units of space for 19" equipment within a weather-protected cabinet, and was designed for outdoor operation in small cell radio, private networking, and broadband applications. Measuring 26.38" x 25.49" x 21.19", the SC1024 provides suitable power capacity, a compact footprint, and end equipment space.

Additional features:

Separate power and equipment chambers for network equipment's safe maintenance

Filtered forced-air ventilation to help maintain proper thermal performance

Integrated generator plug with a mechanically interlocked manual transfer switch

-48V DC output voltage Hardened CC1600 outdoor rectifier to provide 1600W power to load equipment DC terminations in the equipment chamber for customer loads



The SC1024 power systems are shipped fully assembled and ready to mount directly on lighting, power, and lighting poles.

For more information, visit ABB Power Conversion.