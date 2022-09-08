Current Ratings Up to 155 A With Vishay's IHSR High Temperature Inductor
September 08, 2022
News
The first IHSR high temperature inductor with current ratings up to 155 A in the 19.0 mm by 17.1 mm by 7.0 mm 6767 case size was released by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc..
The Vishay Dale IHSR-6767GZ-5A has been designed for multi-phase, high current power supply and input/output filters in automotive under-the-hood and ADAS applications.
The Automotive Grade inductor is ideal for high current filtering and storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz. The device is suited for filtering and DC/DC conversion in ADAS and LIDAR microprocessors, 12 V/48 V vacuumless brake systems, OBCs, and brushless DC electric motors up to 140 A due to its high operating temperature of +155 °C. With no hard saturation and more stable inductance and saturation throughout the entire working temperature range, the IHSR-6767GZ-5A's low typical DCR of 0.24 m and inductance of 0.22 H enable larger current densities than competing technologies for these applications.
The inductor has a strong resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock and can tolerate high transient current spikes without saturation due to it packaged in a 100% lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite structure. The IHSR-6767GZ-5A is Vishay Green, halogen-free, and RoHS compliant.
For more information, visit vishay.com.