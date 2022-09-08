Current Ratings Up to 155 A With Vishay's IHSR High Temperature Inductor

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Vishay Intertechnology The first IHSR high temperature inductor with current ratings up to 155 A in the 19.0 mm by 17.1 mm by 7.0 mm 6767 case size was released by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc..

The Vishay Dale IHSR-6767GZ-5A has been designed for multi-phase, high current power supply and input/output filters in automotive under-the-hood and ADAS applications.

The Automotive Grade inductor is ideal for high current filtering and storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz. The device is suited for filtering and DC/DC conversion in ADAS and LIDAR microprocessors, 12 V/48 V vacuumless brake systems, OBCs, and brushless DC electric motors up to 140 A due to its high operating temperature of +155 °C. With no hard saturation and more stable inductance and saturation throughout the entire working temperature range, the IHSR-6767GZ-5A's low typical DCR of 0.24 m and inductance of 0.22 H enable larger current densities than competing technologies for these applications.

The inductor has a strong resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock and can tolerate high transient current spikes without saturation due to it packaged in a 100% lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite structure. The IHSR-6767GZ-5A is Vishay Green, halogen-free, and RoHS compliant.

For more information, visit vishay.com.