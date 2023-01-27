Melexis Provides EV Battery Current Sensing

Image Provided by Melexis Tessenderlo, Belgium. Melexis announced the MLX91230 and the MLX91231 optimizing shunt or Hall type sensor technology. Both are ASIL compliant (ISO 26262 functional safety standard) and measure current, temperature, and voltage. The devices are flexible for reusability in EV power environments.

The MLX91230 (Hall sensor) works efficiently with the MLX91231 shunt interface current sensor IC targeting high-voltage (HV) battery operations. Included is a overcurrent detection pin all in an 8-pin SOIC.

Functions:

Current monitoring in battery management system (BMS)

Battery disconnect units (BDUs)

Battery junction boxes (BJBs)

Power relay assemblies (PRAs)

The MLX91230

1% sensitivity drift and 100mA offset over temperature

The MLX91231

a sub-0.5% sensitivity drift with a 50mA offset

“The new MLX91230/MLX91231 current sensor family is meeting our customers’ demands for a versatile modular BMS development strategy. It allows them to achieve much more with less engineering resources,” states Bruno Boury, product line manager at Melexis. “These devices show innovations in both Hall and shunt technologies. It means we are undoubtedly the go-to current sensor supplier for EV battery management, whichever technology is required.”





For more informatoin, visit melexis.com.