Menlo Micro Releases Industry-High Powered MEMS Switch

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

December 05, 2022

Image Provided by Menlo Micro.

IRVINE, Calif. Menlo Micro leveraged its Ideal Switch technology and announced a micromechanical power switch able to withstand 10A in a 5mm x 5mm surface-mount form factor. The MM9200 Ideal Switch has upgraded features such as continuous current carry ((AC or DC): +/- 10A), Voltage standoff ((AC or DC): +/- 300V), switching time of 10μs to open, 10μs to close. The MM9200 Ideal Switch comes with enough endurance for 1 billion switching operations for a 1,000x better life expectancy than previous generation electromechanical relays.
 

Menlo Micro created the Ideal Switch to allow an arc-free, total manageable, and scalable platform to efficiently distribute energy from micro-grid to smart circuit breakers, and to smart point of load switching reducing work stoppage and additional costs of upkeep. Proper metal-to-metal connections within the MM9200 will also decrease failures and power loss by upwards of 90% when compared to solid-state devices. 

Menlo Micro’s MM9200 Ideal Switch  is ideal for industrial automation, smart building controls, and advanced energy management systems. Chris Giovanniello, co-founder and SVP of Marketing, Menlo Micro said, “With the MM9200 we are breaking entirely new ground, integrating more than 400 individual switches to support kilowatts of power in a small surface-mount package. With this extreme miniaturization and power density, Menlo Micro will play a pivotal role in increasing the energy efficiency, functionality, and reliability of a wide array of smart power and energy distribution applications.”

For more information on the power of the Ideal Switch, and power relays, visit  menlomicro.com.  

