Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics Releases a Digital Power Combination Controller

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 22, 2022

News

Geneva. STMicroelectronics’ STNRG011A digital power combination controller for 90W to 300W power supplies showcases improved overload management, power-factor correction (PFC) controller, LLC resonant half-bridge controller, 800V startup circuitry, and supervisory engine.

The PFC controller utilizes input-voltage feed forward, a distortion optimizer, and frequency limitation.

The digital supervisory engine leverages an 8-bit core and dedicated peripherals including digital algorithms deposited in internal ROM. The overload-management algorithm enhances switching frequencies when detection of overcurrent is revealed.

Additional highlights of the STNRG011A include an on-chip non-volatile memory acting as a repository for configuration parameters and calibration information. Also included is a 2-pin UART port able to monitor and communicate simplified assessments for real-time control and management at the edge.

Ideal solutions for the STNRG011A are power adapters, chargers, television, and lighting power supplies.

For further information, please visit www.st.com/stnrg.

