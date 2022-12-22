STMicroelectronics Releases a Digital Power Combination Controller
Geneva. STMicroelectronics’ STNRG011A digital power combination controller for 90W to 300W power supplies showcases improved overload management, power-factor correction (PFC) controller, LLC resonant half-bridge controller, 800V startup circuitry, and supervisory engine.
The PFC controller utilizes input-voltage feed forward, a distortion optimizer, and frequency limitation.
The digital supervisory engine leverages an 8-bit core and dedicated peripherals including digital algorithms deposited in internal ROM. The overload-management algorithm enhances switching frequencies when detection of overcurrent is revealed.
Additional highlights of the STNRG011A include an on-chip non-volatile memory acting as a repository for configuration parameters and calibration information. Also included is a 2-pin UART port able to monitor and communicate simplified assessments for real-time control and management at the edge.
Ideal solutions for the STNRG011A are power adapters, chargers, television, and lighting power supplies.
