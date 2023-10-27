Sustainable Mobility

By Infineon Group

Image Credit: Infineon

Electromobility is the foundation for environmentally responsible and sustainable mobility. However, making electromobility successful requires not only an electrified car, but also the supporting ecosystem and charging infrastructure based on renewable energy, as well as carbon-neutral car manufacturing.

Semiconductors are at the heart of vehicle electrification and the associated charging infrastructure will drive the transformation towards carbon-neutral mobility in order to protect our planet, for our own sake, and for the sake of generations to come.

As the world’s leading supplier of automotive semiconductors, Infineon offers full system solutions, high quality, and strong supply capability. With its extensive range of power semiconductors and control ICs for all types of electric vehicles, including main inverters, battery management systems, and on-board charging. Infineon is accelerating xEV mass market deployment and helping the automotive industry meet its ambitious CO2 fleet targets.

Every electric motor needs to be controlled by a main inverter. The inverter converts direct current (DC) to the alternating current (AC) needed to power the engine and can also change the speed at which the motor rotates by adjusting the AC frequency. Infineon offers comprehensive and cost-effective automotive-qualified silicon and silicon-carbide (SiC) semiconductors.

Our solutions support a broad range of motors, generators, and power classes that increase inverter energy efficiency by minimizing power losses. This scalable, highly reliable portfolio includes everything from IGBTs, MOSFETs and diodes, through IGBT and MOSFET gate drivers, to AURIX™ automotive microcontrollers.

Battery management systems (BMS) are electronic control circuits that monitor and regulate the charging and discharge of batteries. The monitored battery characteristics include the detection of battery type, voltages, temperature, capacity, state of charge, power consumption, remaining operating time, charging cycles, and more.

When charging an electric car, it is possible to use either DC or alternating current (AC). But, since the drivetrain in an electric car needs direct current, alternating current has to be converted. Depending on where the conversion to DC occurs, there are two charging modes: on-board and off-board.

Infineon semiconductors enable both on-board and off-board charging designs. Whether discretes or modules, based on conventional silicon-based (Si) or cutting edge SiC topologies, our customers can choose from the wide portfolio of the leading power semiconductor supplier to drive the expansion of the EV charging infrastructure.