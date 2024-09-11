TDK Offers Compact 3000-Watt TDK-Lambda Brand HWS3000 Programmable AC-DC Power Supply

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: TDK Corporation TDK Corporation released its 3000-watt TDK-Lambda brand HWS3000 programmable AC-DC power supplies in a 270 x 150 x 61mm form factor with output voltages (24V, 48V, 60V or 130V) and output currents that are fully programmable (CV/CC) from zero to the maximum rating.

The HWS3000 series is available with an 85 - 265Vac single-phase or three-phase 170 - 265Vac input. Output programming can be achieved using a serial RS485 interface (MODBus protocol) or analog 1 - 5V or 4 - 20mA signals. The solutions feature a variable speed fan with general 45dB noticeable noise at <70% load, and a 25C ambient temperature.

It supports 1500W with a low-line single-phase input voltage (85 to 132Vac) and 3000W at high-line (170 to 265Vac). It delivers 3000 watts from a three-phase input voltage of 170 - 265Vac. Output voltages of 24V, 48V, 60V and 130V, can be commanded to provide 0 - 28.8V, 0 - 52.8V, 0 - 66V, and 0 - 156V.

The Output voltage can be digitally programmed and overseen, along with data concerning fault log, cumulative operating time, and product identification information. Digital programming is functional without turning the power supply on.

Operating range is -20C (-40C start-up) and up to +70C ambient temperatures, derating linearly from 50C to 50% load at +70C. Standard highlights are a 5V 2A standby voltage, remote on/off, remote sense, fan fail, and power good signals. Horizontal or vertical connections are possible with user-configurable output terminals.

Input to output isolation is 3000Vac, input to ground 2000Vac, and output to ground 1500Vac. The leakage current is <0.85mA and the utmost operating, transportation, and storage elevation is 5000m (2000m for the IEC/EN62477-1 standard).

According to TDK, the HWS3000 meets the following safety criteria, IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC/EN62477-1 (OVC III) with CE/UKCA marking for the Low Voltage, EMC, and RoHS Directives, EN55032A, EN55011-A and FCC-A conducted and radiated emissions. It also meets EN 61000-3-2 harmonics and IEC 61000-4 immunity standards.

Ideal applications include test and measurement, semiconductor fabrication, RF amplifiers, laser machining, printing, and industrial equipment.

Further information, visit product.tdk.com.