Embedded Executive: Energy Harvesting, Atmosic

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

News

Energy harvesting has been with us for quite some time, but it has not achieved the lofty goals that industry insiders predicted.

However, it’s still making inroads into applications that make the most sense. To understand what those applications are and how it should work, I spoke to Paul Davis, Vice President of Product Management at Atmosic Technologies on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.