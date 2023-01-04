Get into the COVE with EverCharge at CES 2023

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by EverCharge

Palo Alto, CA. EverCharge will launch its COVE, a single-family home charging solution, during CES 2023. The easy to integrate COVE is capable of high-speed charging and cooperates with all EVs available today. According to Jason Appelbaum, CEO of EverCharge, “At EverCharge, we are committed to ensuring every community can participate in the transition to electric mobility – and single-family home charging options are critical to empowering drivers to charge when and where they need.”

With the EverCharge app or Wifi, consumers can view charging status as well as usage and updates in real-time. For a better cosmetic look, the COVE is designed with indoor or outdoor installation in mind. Appelbaum continues, “COVE is designed to transform the single-family charging experience by providing an intelligent combination of power and flexibility, paired with a beautiful and sustainable design. We’re proud to continue accelerating the path to achieving global electrification goals and look forward to unveiling COVE at CES 2023.”

For more information,visit EverCharge.com, or visit parent company SK’s 13,000 square foot interactive booth (#16955) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.