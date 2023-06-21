New Ultra-Low RDS(on) MOSFETS from Toshiba

Image Credit: Toshiba

Düsseldorf, Germany. Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) unveiled its N-channel power MOSFET, its first device (TK055U60Z1) in the 600V DTMOSVI series utilizing Toshiba’s super junction structure. The TK055U60Z1 features an RDS(on) of only 55mΩ – a 13% upgrade over comparable components in Toshiba’s established DTMOSIV-H series. The RDS(on) x Qgd is enhanced by 52%.