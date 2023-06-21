Embedded Computing Design

New Ultra-Low RDS(on) MOSFETS from Toshiba

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

June 21, 2023

News

Image Credit: Toshiba

Düsseldorf, Germany. Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) unveiled its N-channel power MOSFET, its first device (TK055U60Z1) in the 600V DTMOSVI series utilizing Toshiba’s super junction structure. The TK055U60Z1 features an RDS(on) of only 55mΩ – a 13% upgrade over comparable components in Toshiba’s established DTMOSIV-H series. The RDS(on) x Qgd is enhanced by 52%.

A benefit of a compatible TOLL package leverages a Kelvin connection as the signal source terminal. The MOSFET’s performance is enhanced by the impact of the source wire’s inductance and diminishes switching oscillation during high gating speeds. Users employing pin shaping receive secure solder connections, strengthened mounting reliability, and simpler visual inspection.  

Highlights include:

  • General RDS(on) of 47mΩ is specified at a gate-source voltage of 10V
  • Maximum channel temperature (Tch) - 150°C
  • Typical total gate charge (Qg) - 65nC
  • Gate-drain charge (Qgd) - 15nC   
  • Input capacitance (Cis) - 3680pF

For more information, visit toshiba.semicon-storage.com/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

