Antenova’s 'Invicta' Antenna Extends Coverage for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee Designs

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

HATFIELD, UK. Antenova Ltd. announced the release of Invicta, a compact, efficient flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna for 2.4 - 2.5 GHz Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth frequencies that connects to PCBs with an IPX MHF (UFL) connector and cable. The Invicta antenna features 70% efficiency on average across the 2.4 GHz band, enabling designs to operate across greater distances and through obstacles like walls, thereby expanding the coverage range of wireless devices that utilize those protocols.

FPC antennas like Antenova's Invicta operate independently of ground plane length without requiring antenna, allowing a short, simple antenna design cycle. Additionally, FPC antennas are affixed to a surface via self-adhesive strip and maintain enough flexibility to allow curving for easier insertion into a design's case, both characteristics that simplify manufacturing requirements.

The Invicta antenna was mainly designed for battery-powered smart home or office devices (such as smart meters, smoke or intruder alarms, wireless sensor networks, etc.) where a single device can offer global coverage, but it can also be used for remote monitoring applications in industrial or medical sectors. The Invicta antenna is packaged with a standard 100mm cable, but customers can request alternative cable lengths and connector options.

For more information, visit Antenova.