Product of the Week: Heilind Electronics’ Hirose DF40 Series Board-to-Board Connectors

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Advanced electronics devices today require compact and reliable interconnect solutions that support high-density performance and efficient data transmission speeds, and remain adaptable in evolving, high-performance medical, automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Hirose Electric’s DF40 Series connectors are now stocked by Heilind Electronics and are designed for the aforementioned high-density applications.

The Hirose DF40 Series in Action

The DF40 series enables data transmission speeds of up to 20 Gbps via USB4 Gen.2, up to 16 Gbps via PCI Express 4.0.

The connectors also feature a 0.4mm pitch, 3.68mm width, and stacking heights ranging from 3.5 to 6.0mm, in addition to a variety of stacking heights available by mating combination with DF40T.

The Hirose DF40 series is equipped with shock-absorbing ribs and a self-alignment for additional stability and easier assembly. The solution’s also floating design is meant to absorb displacement between boards and stress, to the panel from screws, which further enables flexibility to mount multiple connectors on the same board and reduce misalignments on various planes:

X and Y Directions: Floating Range ±0.3mm

Z Direction: Effective Mating Length +0.25/0mm

For even more reliability in varying application use cases, the board-to-board connectors enable heat resistance with a -55 to 125ºC operating temperature.

Getting Started with Hirose DF40 Series

For a closer look at the DF40F Series, check out the video from the company below:

Additional Resources: