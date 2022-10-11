Siemens’ Calibre Platform Certified for Samsung’s 3nm Process Technology

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

PLANO, TEXAS. Samsung Foundry’s 3nm process technology now supports Siemens Digital Industries Software’s Calibre® nmPlatform tool, a solution for physical verification of next-generation integrated circuits (ICs). This certification allows customers to use the Calibre nmPlatform tool with the performance and power efficiency of Samsung’s 3nm Gate All Around (GAA) process.

Siemens’ Calibre nmPlatform tool includes physical verification sofware technologies — such as Calibre nmDRC, nmLVS, YieldEnhancer, xACT™, and PERC — all of which are certified for the company's 3nm process and can be used to generate sign-off quality IC designs.

The certification of sign-off versions of the Calibre platform design kits for Samsung’s 3nm process also gives customers use of additional Siemen offerings from the Calibre portfolio:

Calibre RealTime Custom software

Calibre RealTime Digital software (including the Calibre nmDRC-recon use model)

Calibre nmLVS-recon software tools

These offerings are designed to help IC designers "shift left" their physical and circuit verification tasks by moving the identification, analysis, and resolution of complex IC and SoC physical verification issues into earlier stages of the process flow.

Siemens and Samsung collaborated closely during the 3nm platform's development to ensure accurate parasitic modeling for Samsung’s 3nm GAA process and interoperability between the GAA transistors and existing Siemens Calibre xACT software.

Further, Samsung's continued use of Calibre 3DSTACK and Calibre xACT software for 3DIC circuit verification has confirmed that existing flows and capabilities remain effective in systems containing chiplets with 3nm GAA devices.

For more information, visit Siemens.