TI’s EMI Filter ICs Significantly Reduce Size and Weight

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

If you’re looking to reduce size and weight in your high-density power supply designs, check out Texas Instruments’ (TI) latest EMI filter ICs. The company claims that they’re the industry’s first of their kind. And there’s no performance hit. In fact, you can actually increase system performance, efficiency, and reliability. Applications that can take advantage of these devices include automotive, enterprise, aerospace, and industrial.

As electrical systems become increasingly dense and interconnected, mitigating EMI is a critical system design consideration for engineers. The new portfolio of stand-alone active EMI filter ICs can sense and cancel common-mode EMI by as much as 30 dB at frequencies between 100 kHz and 3 MHz in single- and three-phase AC power systems. This allows designers to reduce the size of chokes by 50%, compared to purely passive filter solutions, and meet stringent EMI requirements. At the same time, there could be a significant cost savings from the devices themselves and the overall system design.

The new family of active EMI filter ICs consists of the TPSF12C1 and TPSF12C3 for single- and three-phase commercial applications and TPSF12C1-Q1 and TPSF12C3-Q1 for automotive applications. These devices can efficiently reduce the heat generated in a power-supply EMI filter, which also extends filter capacitor lifetimes and increases system reliability. The parts incorporate sensing, filtering, gain, and injection stages. Offered in a SOT-23 14-pin package, the IC integrates compensation and protection circuitry to further reduce the number of external components. That latter fact is due to compliance with IEC 61000-4-5 surge immunity requirements.

Preproduction quantities of the automotive and commercial -grade TPSF12C1-Q1 and TPSF12C3-Q1 are available now, in a 4.2- by 2-mm SOT-23 14-pin package. Pricing starts at $0.78 in 1000-unit quantities. Evaluation modules are also available (for $75).