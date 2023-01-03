LEVs Get a Boost with Magnachip's 150V MXT MOSFET

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Magnachip SEOUL, South Korea. Magnachip unveiled its MDT15N054PTRH, an eighth-generation 150V MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) enhanced for Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) motor controllers, and battery management systems (BMSs) lowering R DS(on) by 28%.

Efficient energy is boosted by fast switching whilst facilitating high power intensity in a surface mount device TO-Leadless (TOLL) package for a smaller footprint and better heat dissipation with an operational temperature between -55°C up to 175°C, surpassing current necessities of LEV motor controllers and BMSs.

“Beginning in 2008 we have released more than 40 MOSFET products for motor controllers and battery management systems and, since 2017, most of them have been made for LEV applications," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. “As a provider of high-performance MOSFETs, Magnachip will continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet the sophisticated requirements of the market.”

For more information, visit magnachip.com.