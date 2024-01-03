Embedded Computing Design

Rutronik Makes its CES Debut

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 03, 2024

Image Credit: Rutronik

Coral Springs, Florida. Rutronik will be attending its first CES at this year’s CES 2024, where they will be in the German Pavilion holding down Booth 55439-04. Rutronik is planning to demonstrate its power reference designs for the e-mobility industry and sensor evaluation boards. Rutronik’s portfolio also consists of semiconductors, embedded, wireless, passive, and electromechanical solutions.

Experts will be available to discuss and dive into what they see as the future of power electronics and e-mobility technology. Devices from major manufactures will be utilized and on display at Rutronik’s booth, consisting of Vishay, Elmos, Bosch, Sensirion, and Samwha.

In-Booth Reference Designs Available:

  • 48V/12V DC-DC converter
  • eFuse
  • On-Board Charger (OBC)
  • 48V Inverter
  • 800V/50A High-Voltage Switch

“We are proud to be part of CES for the first time and showcase our broad portfolio of components and solutions from our manufacturing partners, especially as it relates to the electromobility sector,” said Davin Moorman, Field Application Engineer.

For more information, visit rutronik.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

