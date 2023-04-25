Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics Protects Power Conversion and Gate Driving

Geneva. A new customized 10W isolated-buck IC from STMicroelectronics has been released to protect power conversion and gate driving in IGBTs, SiC, and GaN transistors. The L6983i includes low quiescent current and 3.5V-38V input-voltage range.

The L6983I utilizes an iso-buck topology with no requirements for an optocoupler and contains fewer components than a general isolated flyback converter and saves on BOM and PCB space.

The device enables an adjustable switching frequency from 200kHz to 1MHz with external synchronization and sourcing/sinking up to 4.5A main current. Ideal solutions for the L69831 are industrial automation, small traction systems and charging stations, and isolated safety equipment.

Expanded Features Include:

  • 2µA shutdown current
  • Integrated functions (adjustable soft-start time)
  • Internal loop compensation  
  • Power good indicator
  • Protection from overcurrent and thermal shutdown
  • Selectable spread-spectrum (improves EMC performance)

Visit st.com/L6983i for more information.

