STMicroelectronics Protects Power Conversion and Gate Driving
April 25, 2023
Geneva. A new customized 10W isolated-buck IC from STMicroelectronics has been released to protect power conversion and gate driving in IGBTs, SiC, and GaN transistors. The L6983i includes low quiescent current and 3.5V-38V input-voltage range.
The L6983I utilizes an iso-buck topology with no requirements for an optocoupler and contains fewer components than a general isolated flyback converter and saves on BOM and PCB space.
The device enables an adjustable switching frequency from 200kHz to 1MHz with external synchronization and sourcing/sinking up to 4.5A main current. Ideal solutions for the L69831 are industrial automation, small traction systems and charging stations, and isolated safety equipment.
Expanded Features Include:
- 2µA shutdown current
- Integrated functions (adjustable soft-start time)
- Internal loop compensation
- Power good indicator
- Protection from overcurrent and thermal shutdown
- Selectable spread-spectrum (improves EMC performance)
