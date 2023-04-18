A Novus Ideal for Compact Network Testing

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Keysight Santa Rosa California. When failures and maintenance issues arise, connectivity and network loss can cause catastrophic life-threatening conditions. To safely operate critical systems, network designers need to completely evaluate the connectivity and reliability of IoT components before releasing them to the edge. To design around this problem, Keysight Technologies, Inc., released its new Novus mini to its Novus series. The Novus mini tests for network vulnerabilities as developers continue to expand connectivity of automotive and Industrial IoT devices.

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test & Security Solutions, Keysight, said, "The Novus mini provides real-world validation and automated conformance testing for leading edge technologies."

For critical IoT networks, the Novus mini tests utilize time-sensitive networking (TSN) standards. The standards are crucial while deploying devices for applications concerning ADAS in autonomous drive environments.

Features Include:

Network testing value – delivers traffic generation and protocol testing in a single platform

Compact, quiet, and affordable – smallest footprint, generous cost per port, and near silent, fan-less operation

Validates layers 2-3 – full performance and conformance testing

Tests critical timing standards for industrial IoT – supports full timing testing and automated time TSN for 802.1AS 2011/2020, 802.1Qbv, 802.1CB, and 802.1Qci

Keysight Resources:

*Editor's note: Keysight will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of network test solutions for industrial networks, including the Novus mini, at Hannover Messe 2023, Hall 14, Stand H06.