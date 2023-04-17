Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Toolbox: Exterminate Source Code Bugs with TrustInSoft

April 17, 2023

Video

 

No one likes bugs (except maybe entomologists). But if you’re a software developer, you definitely don’t like bugs, especially when they’re hiding in your source code. Even so, spending hours, maybe even days bug-hunting through lines upon lines of code can be an arduous process.

To address this issue, Parisian software company TrustInSoft developed a static analysis tool for C and C++ source code that utilizes a series of formal methods to identify bug-causing undefined behaviors within code. On this episode of Embedded Toolbox, Olivier Korach, presales consultant at TrustInSoft, demonstrates precisely how the company’s analyzer works to mathematically prove code safety and security.

Networking & 5G
Single Pair Ethernet Steps Onto the Factory Floor

April 7, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Semidynamics
Speed Through Data with First Ever Fully Customizable RISC-V IP Cores

April 17, 2023

MORE
Processing
Product of the Week: Avalue Technology Inc.’s HPM-SRSUA Server-Grade ATX Motherboard

April 17, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Managed vs. Unmanaged C: How to Increase the Security and Reliability of Your Embedded Applications

April 10, 2023

MORE