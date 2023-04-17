Embedded Toolbox: Exterminate Source Code Bugs with TrustInSoft

Video

No one likes bugs (except maybe entomologists). But if you’re a software developer, you definitely don’t like bugs, especially when they’re hiding in your source code. Even so, spending hours, maybe even days bug-hunting through lines upon lines of code can be an arduous process.

To address this issue, Parisian software company TrustInSoft developed a static analysis tool for C and C++ source code that utilizes a series of formal methods to identify bug-causing undefined behaviors within code. On this episode of Embedded Toolbox, Olivier Korach, presales consultant at TrustInSoft, demonstrates precisely how the company’s analyzer works to mathematically prove code safety and security.