TASKING Supports Arm Architecture for Automotive Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: TASKING

Munich, Germany. TASKING released version v7.0r1 of the VX-Toolset for Arm architecture. Included is an Eclipse-based C/C++ compiler, assembler, and linker while also delivering integrated libraries for fast code integration. Safety is certified ISO 26262 up to ASIL D and supports ISO/IEC 9899:2018 (C17) standard.

The solution enables hardware connection via BlueBox debuggers, such as iC7mini. Accessibility to versatile winIDEA IDE is provided by an Eclipse plug-in while being compatible with many Arm-based microcontrollers including the Infineon TRAVEO T2G multicore products and the S32Z and S32E real-time processors from NXP Semiconductor with Arm Cortex-R52 architecture.

“With the new generation of the VX Toolset for Arm, we are providing automotive developers with the tools they need to develop sophisticated applications with Arm microcontrollers,” says Joachim Hampp, Product Architect at TASKING. “Our focus on safety and security demonstrates our commitment to high-quality solutions that meet the demanding requirements of the industry.”



For more information, visit tasking.com.

