On-Demand Webcast – Static Analysis: Tried and True and Continuing to Evolve

There are some technologies we just can’t seem to get away from, and that includes static analysis. As good as today’s tools are – and they are lightyears from what was available a decade ago – there is still a lot of human in the test loop. And that human costs time, money, and is prone to mistakes.

This webinar demonstrates the tools at your disposal, how to properly implement them, and even throws in a few tricks you’re likely not aware of. We’ll also address the elephant in the room: How much of this can be automated?