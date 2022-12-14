Embedded Computing Design

On-Demand Webcast – Static Analysis: Tried and True and Continuing to Evolve

By Embedded E-cast

December 14, 2022

On-Demand Webcast – Static Analysis: Tried and True and Continuing to Evolve

There are some technologies we just can’t seem to get away from, and that includes static analysis. As good as today’s tools are – and they are lightyears from what was available a decade ago – there is still a lot of human in the test loop. And that human costs time, money, and is prone to mistakes.

This webinar demonstrates the tools at your disposal, how to properly implement them, and even throws in a few tricks you’re likely not aware of. We’ll also address the elephant in the room: How much of this can be automated?

Subscribe

More from Embedded

Categories
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Debug & Test
On-Demand Webcast – Static Analysis: Tried and True and Continuing to Evolve

December 14, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Provided by Analog Devices
There's Always a Smarty Pants: Analog Devices Releases SPoE for Smart Buildings

December 8, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Ventana's Veyron V1 is a RISC-V Powerhouse

December 15, 2022

MORE
Security
Infineon Pushes Limits with a 28 nm Technology Based Security Controller

December 7, 2022

MORE