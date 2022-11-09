Embedded Computing Design

Keysight Announces USB4 Version 2.0 for Performance and Standards Compliance

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 09, 2022

News

Image Provided by Keysight Technologies, Inc.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. Keysight Technologies, Inc. revealed a set of 80Gbps USB adhering to the specification requirements implemented by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF).

John Koeter, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for the Solutions Group at Synopsys, said: “USB4 is the ubiquitous standard for secure, seamless connectivity of high-definition displays and high-throughput peripherals requiring speeds of up to 80Gbps. Synopsys USB controller, PHY and verification IP solutions leverage Keysight’s design and validation technologies to ensure robustness and compliance of the IP at maximum speeds, enabling designers to quickly deliver interoperable products with less risk.”

The USB4 is ideal for plug-and-play solutions including smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, tablets, and digital cameras.

Keysight introduced its USB 80Gbps solutions to better design, debug, and test technologies. Keysight has included the following in its new line of USB4:

For more information, visit www.keysight.com.

