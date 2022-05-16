Keysight Earns PVG Acceptance for 5G New Radio Release 16 Test Cases

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced that it is the first company to gain acceptance from PTCRB validation group (PVG) for 5G new radio (NR) test cases that support Release 16 (Rel-16) specifications defined by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) telecommunications standards organization.

The approval was made using Keysight's S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset at a PTCRB validation group (PVG) meeting held from May 10 to 12, 2022. The result, a device vendors can verify radio access capability signaling (RACS), a 3GPP Rel-16 feature that enables user equipment (UE) to efficiently signal the specific set of capabilities it supports to the network.

Rel-16 improves on the earlier versions with enhanced:

5G network coverage

Capacity

Security

Latency

5G device power consumption

Mobility

Reliability

"Since 3GPP completed the 5G NR Rel-16 specification in July 2021, Keysight has consistently introduced industry-first test cases that enable chipset and device vendors to verify that new 5G designs comply to the latest Rel-16 specifications," said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight's device validation solutions business. "These early test cases provided by Keysight enable vendors to accelerate the verification of designs that support the realization of smart city, smart factory and autonomous vehicles."www.keysight.com.