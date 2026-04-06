Mouser Product of the Week: Analog Devices’ ADPA1112-EVALZ Evaluation Board

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Test and evaluation are critical and repetitive processes for engineers working with a wide variety of applications, especially those that are safety-critical. Development and test platforms are designed to support engineers developing these systems, providing ready-to-use and fully equipped solutions that measure and support the reuse or adaptation of designs to fit existing systems.

The ADPA1112-EVALZ Evaluation Board from Analog Devices is designed for the aforementioned use case, evaluating the performance of the ADPA1112 GaN broadband power amplifier. The compact platform is a two-layer PCB made from a 10mil thick Rogers 4350B board with an aluminum heat spreader and 2.92mm RF connectors for evaluating wideband GaN performance.

The ADPA1112-EVALZ Evaluation Board in Action

The ADPA1112-EVALZ highlights safe, repeatable testing of the ADPA1112 GaN broadband power amplifier across a frequency range of 30 MHz to 1.2 GHz under real-world conditions in applications such as aerospace and defense systems, instrumentation, communications equipment, software-defined radios (SDRs), and broadband RF power amplification.

The ADPA1112-EVALZ features a grounded coplanar waveguide layout with 50Ω controlled-impedance traces to support consistent RF performance. The high-frequency 2.92 mm end-launch connectors are designed to maintain signal integrity across wideband measurements.

The overall architecture of the evaluation board is designed to support accurate S-parameter, gain, and efficiency characterization.

The ADPA1112-EVALZ evaluation board is equipped with a robust and clear setup, including SMA connectors for seamless RF input and output interfacing, and labeled test points for bias, control, and monitoring voltages. The solution is designed to assess GaN performance advantages like high power density and efficiency via thermal, dynamic-load, and distortion testing.

Getting Started with the ADPA1112-EVALZ

To support RF engineers with understanding lab results, the ADPA1112-EVALZ includes a standardized footprint, reliable RF transitions, and clean bias architecture.

The board is overall designed to reduce setup complexity and support fast iteration cycles for validating linearity, output power, and broadband behavior.

Required equipment includes:

RF signal generator

RF spectrum analyzer

RF network analyzer

30V, 3A power supply

-3V to 0V, 10mA power supply

5V, 20mA power supply

Additional Resources: https://www.mouser.com/new/analog-devices/adi-adpa1112-evalz-board/