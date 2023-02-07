KEB Automation Utilizes the Yokogawa’s WT5000 Power Analyzer

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by KEB Automation KEB Automation has started leveraging the Yokogawa’s WT5000 Precision Power analyzer for next generation frequency converters for variable speed drives meeting Europe’s Ecodesign Directive.

David Kater, development engineer at KEB, says: “Fast-switching semiconductors generate common-mode voltages at high frequencies, inducing parasitic common-mode currents even in small capacitances. We only want to see the differential mode in the measurement, which is why common-mode rejection is extremely important.”

KEB utilizes power analyzers at various phases of a product’s maturation including development, final validation of performance, and to establish the attributes of production units.

While comparing products, KEB discovered the analyzer that worked best for its application uses was the Yokogawa WT5000 with no evidence of significant crosstalk when running at the system’s full measurement bandwidth of 5 MHz for current and 10 MHz for voltage. Power measurements are accurate to 0.01% (reading) and 0.02% (range) at AC mains frequency (50/60 Hz).

Versatility is managed by features including:

Seven slots for user-swappable input elements, as well as

A number of mainframe options

Evaluate up to four motors simultaneously

Expand or reconfigure the instrument as applications as needs change

Stream its raw captured data to a PC for detailed analysis

Full touchscreen

Hardware hotkeys

Software for remote measurements

“The WT5000’s extremely high immunity to common-mode noise and the high channel-to-channel isolation indicate to me that I can safely rely on the instrument when analyzing the voltages and currents which are switched by semiconductor power components,” concludes Kater.

