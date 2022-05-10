Keysight Technologies Delivers Next-Generation Power Device Analyzer / Double-Pulse Tester

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Keysight Technologies announced the new PD1550A Advanced Dynamic Power Device Analyzer, a next-generation Double-Pulse Tester (DPT) with enhanced capabilities that enable customers to test entire power modules.

Per the company, in 2019 Keysight's PD1500A Power Device Dynamic Analyzer / Double-Pulse Tester was introduced as the first complete solution for discrete WBG power device characterization. Now, the new PD1550A expands beyond the PD1500A's capabilities to offer the first complete integrated solution that tests entire power modules (up to 1360 V, up to 1000 A). As a result, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, and power converter designers can test faster and gain more insights into power module characteristics, enhancing the safety and reliability of power circuits for automotive applications.

Keysight's PD1550A delivers an off-the-shelf, turn-key system that tests discrete devices and power modules with minimal setup requirements. It is fully certified to worldwide safety regulations and is calibrated and tested as a system, offering customers the following key benefits:

Delivers repeatable, reliable measurements while simplifying and automating the testing processes.

Eliminates the need for customers to build, test, certify, and maintain an in-house system.

Provides accurate gate voltage characteristics on high-side device using True Pulse Isolated Probe Technology.

Ensures accurate high current measurement with high-bandwidth RF compensation.

Includes interface board with solderless contact and exchangeable gate resistor technologies.

Minimizes costs and accelerates time to market by reducing design time and number of prototypes needed.

Working with customers, Keysight can customize the system to their specific needs, especially the pin and pad layouts.

For more information, visit: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/product/PD1550A/advanced-dynamic-power-device-analyzer-double-pulse-tester.html.