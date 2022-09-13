Embedded Computing Design

SEGGER Device Support Kit Simplifies Adding New Silicon to J-Link, Flasher Tools

September 13, 2022

MONHEIM AM RHEIN, GERMANY. SEGGER has released the Device Support Kit (DSK) for its J-Link debug probes and Flasher in-circuit programmers that simplifies the process of supporting new devices on the popular development tools.

The DSK contains all the files needed to create an end-user package for the probes and programmers, and comes with an installer template, out-of-the-box source code and examples.

The Device Support Kit (DSK) allows users to automatically add new devices to J-Link and Flasher products by running a customized version of the aforementioned installer, or by manually copying files over. Once added, new devices have the same functionality as ones added by SEGGER, including programming speeds close to the theoretical maximum imposed by the memory itself as well as the ability to set unlimited breakpoints in flash memory.

“Silicon vendors can work with the market-leading J-Link knowing they can bring up their devices on their own schedule, even pre-silicon,” says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER. “This way, J-Link debug probes can be used on newly introduced devices, even before releasing them to the market.

Better yet, end-user packages can be redistributed at no cost.

For more information about the Device Support Kit, visit: www.segger.com/products/debug-probes/j-link/technology/j-link-dsk/.

