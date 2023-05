Embedded Executive: Digital RF, Qualinx B.V.

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Digital RF is something you don’t hear a lot about, but it is being deployed in some of our embedded systems, including those that live at the Edge of the IoT. But, is it really digital?

The technology can be somewhat confusing, so to get to the heart of the matter, I spoke with Massoud Tohidian, the CTO and Managing Partner of Qualinx B.V., a company that specializes in this digital RF. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.