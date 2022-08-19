Rohde & Schwarz Releases UWB Test Solution Certified for FiRa Consortium PHY Conformance

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Rohde & Schwarz

A member of the FiRa Consortium, Rohde & Schwarz revealed its goal to deliver a FiRa validated ultra-wideband (UWB) PHY Conformance Test Tool (PCTT) to encourage the additional expansion of an accessible and standardized UWB ecosystem.

With capabilities including secure fine ranging and accurate measurement (distance and direction) of connected devices, UWB technology is idea for applications including:

Indoor navigation

Social distancing

Hands-free access

Asset tracking

Ticket validation

Mobile payment

Point-and-trigger applications

Christoph Pointner, Senior Vice President for Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, says, “We at Rohde & Schwarz, the leading supplier of wireless connectivity test solutions, are pleased to support the FiRa Consortium in its efforts to establish a strong certification framework for an open UWB ecosystem by providing a validated physical layer test tool. We look forward to continuing our work with members of the FiRa Consortium to cover upcoming UWB use cases and to strengthen the certification framework.”

For further information, visit rohde-schwarz.com/uwb.