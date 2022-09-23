Call For Abstracts: IoT Device Security Conference

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Interested in speaking at the Fifth Annual IoT Device Security (Virtual) Conference?

The conference takes place on November 3, 2022. The submission deadline for abstracts is Friday, October 7, 2022.

The conference will focus on securing all aspects of:

Industrial Environments

Automotive Platforms

Mass-Market/Consumer Products

That goes from the Edge to the Cloud, and employs techniques like AI, machine learning, and blockchain.

If you’re interested in speaking and want the details, reach out to me at [email protected].

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich