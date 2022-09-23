Embedded Computing Design

Call For Abstracts: IoT Device Security Conference

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

September 23, 2022

Blog

Call For Abstracts: IoT Device Security Conference

Interested in speaking at the Fifth Annual IoT Device Security (Virtual) Conference?

The conference takes place on November 3, 2022. The submission deadline for abstracts is Friday, October 7, 2022.

The conference will focus on securing all aspects of:

  • Industrial Environments
  • Automotive Platforms
  • Mass-Market/Consumer Products

That goes from the Edge to the Cloud, and employs techniques like AI, machine learning, and blockchain.

If you’re interested in speaking and want the details, reach out to me at [email protected].

 

Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
IoT
Security
AI & Machine Learning
How Accenture & Johnson Controls Are Curbing Climate Change with an Assist from Edge AI

September 23, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Image Provided by Airzone
Airzone Launches Critical HVAC / IoT Interface in North America

September 12, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Every Penny Counts in Embedded Design

September 21, 2022

MORE
IoT
Call For Abstracts: IoT Device Security Conference

September 23, 2022

MORE