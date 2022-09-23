Call For Abstracts: IoT Device Security Conference
September 23, 2022
Blog
Interested in speaking at the Fifth Annual IoT Device Security (Virtual) Conference?
The conference takes place on November 3, 2022. The submission deadline for abstracts is Friday, October 7, 2022.
The conference will focus on securing all aspects of:
- Industrial Environments
- Automotive Platforms
- Mass-Market/Consumer Products
That goes from the Edge to the Cloud, and employs techniques like AI, machine learning, and blockchain.
If you’re interested in speaking and want the details, reach out to me at [email protected].