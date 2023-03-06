Embedded Computing Design

Computer-on-Module Flexibility at the Edge

March 06, 2023

Whitepaper

Unlike tightly controlled data center environments, deployments for industrial automation, smart edge retail, healthcare, city applications, and aerospace face challenging environmental conditions.


These challenges make it difficult for businesses to deploy advanced IoT applications, such as AI or Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) at the edge, without significant risk. Intel and Kontron make it easy to get the compute and graphics performance where you need it, even in the most difficult edge IoT spaces and use cases. Download Now.

