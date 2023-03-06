Computer-on-Module Flexibility at the Edge
March 06, 2023
Whitepaper
Unlike tightly controlled data center environments, deployments for industrial automation, smart edge retail, healthcare, city applications, and aerospace face challenging environmental conditions.
These challenges make it difficult for businesses to deploy advanced IoT applications, such as AI or Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) at the edge, without significant risk. Intel and Kontron make it easy to get the compute and graphics performance where you need it, even in the most difficult edge IoT spaces and use cases. Download Now.