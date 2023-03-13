Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Data Analytics

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 13, 2023

Product

embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Data Analytics

Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Data Analytics category:

  • Klika Tech’s Asset Tracking (ASTRA) and Intelligence Platform: Klika Techs Asset Tracking (ASTRA) and Intelligence Platform allows users to capitalize on actionable data insights quickly and efficiently. This fully open system allows you to select your preferred asset tracker and seamlessly integrate it into your existing platform. You can also implement a customized version of this platform tailored to meet your current and future needs cost effectively.

    This solution combines Amazon Web Services (AWS), NB-IoT, and CoAP with Sercomm- and Nordic nRF9160-powered devices to receive and store device data on AWS via the MQTT and CoAP protocols using a message broker from 1NCE.

