AWS IoT Greengrass Qualifies Advantech's Uno Series Edge Gateways

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Advantech Advantech announced its UNO series of IoT edge gateways have qualified for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Internet of Things (IoT) Greengrass. The AWS IoT Greengrass is an IoT being open source, simplifies the development, deployment, and management of device software.

Advantech’s UNO series gateways (UNO-137, UNO-148, UNO-2271G V2, UNO-2372G, UNO-410, and UNO-430) are suited for general cloud services with existing software components.

Advantech gives the example, "with AWS IoT Greengrass, AWS Lambda functions and prebuilt software modules can be used to build edge applications for stream analytics, machine learning, image recognition, and other high-value AI applications that are deployed from the cloud to the edge for local execution. Similarly, Amazon SageMaker Neo DLR and TensorFlow Lite frameworks allow machine learninsg inference to be conducted at the edge on using cloud-trained models. This enables local devices to act on locally generated data, while storing, analyzing, visualizing, and decision-making tasks are conducted through the cloud, streamlining data processing operations and facilitating the convergence of OT and IT."

Coming with multiple I/O for integrating secondary expansion stacks and Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G connectivity modules that extend the system functions, the UNO edge gateways also features edge container technology supporting third-party container-native applications.

The UNO series of IoT edge gateways are ideal for industrial, outdoor/roadside, in-cabinet, and hazardous/flammable installation environments. They provide Advantech’s WISE-DeviceOn IoT management software, for the support of data collection and visualization, failure prediction/prevention, logic control, and remote management tasks.

Advantech’s UNO-137, UNO-148, UNO-2271G V2, UNO-2372G, UNO-410, and UNO-430 IoT edge gateways with AWS IoT Greengrass are available now.

For more information, visit www.advantech.com.