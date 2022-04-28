Memfault and Dimension Four Collaborate on Enabling Observability for Data-Driven Applications and Smart Devices

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Dimension Four announced a partnership with Memfault to support IoT companies in developing scalable and efficient devices. Device makers can more quickly build two key components of their IoT design, device-to-app data transfer, and robust remote device diagnostics.

A substantial intelligent investment in infrastructure for the manage and transport of data to and from the cloud to maintain, support and upgrade devices is critical for successful IoT product development and deployment at scale.

The Memfault and Dimension Four partnership combines the solutions of both companies’ to hasten the time and lower the cost to build and operate this infrastructure. According to the press release, Dimension Four and Memfault optimize the access to data from devices and sensors for both application and device management, accelerate time to market through leveraging of existing technologies, and maximize connectivity usage and cloud services for best-in-class product capabilities.

Within the collaboration, Dimension Four provides a hardware agnostic IoT platform that compiles data from sensors and other sources, stores this data in a structured manner, and makes this available through their powerful GraphQL API. Companies can quickly get their IoT solutions up and running.

Memfault brings its IoT device observability platform that focuses on solving development challenges by providing remote monitoring, debugging and over-the-air (OTA) updates at scale. As a result, support teams and engineers can proactively detect issues, understand the most critical issues, and fix each issue without a device RMA or customer interaction.

With Dimension Four and Memfault, most of the infrastructure for development is already built, quick to integrate, and guaranteed to interoperate.

“Dimension Four offers an API that enables companies to accelerate IoT development while also ensuring agnostic connectivity towards hardware,” said Devon Yablonski, Head of Business Development at Memfault. “With this technology, they are taking a strong position as a powerful IoT cloud platform. Memfault shares the mission of giving engineers tools they need without dictating product designs and getting them to market faster.”

"Memfault`s unique approach to embedded device data observability really resonated with our engineers and us, as it gives firmware developers insight into their products that they cannot get with any other tools,” says Dimension Four`s Chief Commercial Officer, Morten Steinvåg. “We are looking forward to working with Memfault to help companies accelerate their IoT journey and time to market while also reducing risk and cost.”

For more information, visit dimensionfour.io and memfault.com.