Embedded Computing Design

Semtech Extends LoRa Edge Platform to Support Seamless Worldwide Asset Tracking

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 19, 2022

News

Semtech Extends LoRa Edge Platform to Support Seamless Worldwide Asset Tracking

Semtech Corporation announced the addition of multi-band capabilities to its LoRa Edge device-to-Cloud geolocation platform. The new LoRa Edge LR1120 allows for direct satellite-connected Internet of Things (IoT) applications in supply chain management and logistics with seamless low power geolocation on a global scale.

"Semtech's LoRa is targeting track and trace challenges faced by the logistics industry today with a geolocation IoT platform adapted to global transportation and mass-scale asset management," said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "With the launch of multi-band LoRa support, coupled with LoRa Cloud™ services, it has never been easier to expand ubiquitous IoT connectivity and geolocation globally."

With LoRa Edge LR1120, intercontinental logistics companies can leverage highly integrated, ultra-low power trackers with enhanced interoperability, more versatile connectivity for a simpler operation and global mobility across multiple regulatory regions. Additionally, the possibility to offer a low power and low cost sensor with satellite connectivity unlocks use cases in infrastructure monitoring, agriculture, and environmental monitoring that require deployment in remote areas, which tend to be very capital intensive.

According to Christopher Taylor, Director, RF & Wireless with Strategy Analytics, "Combining LoRa with small, relatively low-cost LEO satellites will change the game for LoRa and IoT. Adding satellite communication capabilities in the S-band to LoRa can help replace aging SCADA monitoring and opens up new applications and markets, especially in remote regions. So far, LoRa has attracted the interest of several satellite companies including EchoStar and Lacuna."

Key Features of LoRa Edge LR1120:

  • Multi-band LoRa capability (sub-GHz, 2.4GHz and licensed S-band for satellite) and multi-technology geolocation using GNSS for outdoor and Wi-Fi for indoor, as well as areas where satellite coverage is poor.
  • LoRa Cloud geolocation solver, which transfers the location processing workload from the device to the Cloud, making 'deploy once' battery life possible.
  • Supported by GPS and BeiDou constellations.
  • Hardware crypto engine for increased security.

For more information, visit: www.semtech.com

 

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Analog & Power
Image Provided by Innoscience
Innoscience Releases 140W Power Supply Design Using High- and Low-Voltage GaN Switches

April 18, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Image Provided by TouchNetix
TouchNetix Announced a New Generation of 3D Touchless User Interfaces

April 14, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Matter Standard – the Future of Smart Home Design

March 24, 2022

MORE
Storage
DIGISTOR Poised to Receive Common Criteria Certification For FIPS Self-Encrypting Drives in 2022

April 18, 2022

MORE