Streamlining the Manufacturer's Path to IoT Device Certification

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Rich is joined by Tobin Richardson, president and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), and Steve Hanna, distinguished engineer at Infineon Technologies, to discuss the CSA's recently launched IoT Device Specification 1.0, a one-stop solution for device certification for manufacturers.

Next, in our Engineering Heroes series, we highlight a hero for his involvement in a project related to the world-famous International Space Station. Daire McNamara, a director, project manager, and firmware developer at Emdalo Technologies, assisted Skycorp in developing their Intelligent Space System Interface with his contributions to microprocessor development infrastructure.

But first, we Insiders are discussing our thoughts on the recent announcement from the Connectivity Standards Alliance.