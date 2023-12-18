Embedded Computing Design

Digital Trust in a Connected World: Navigating the State of IoT Security

December 18, 2023

Whitepaper

In today’s interconnected world, the Internet of Things (IoT) has emerged as a groundbreaking phenomenon. It promises to revolutionize industries, enhance efficiencies, and transform the daily experiences of businesses.


However, as IoT continues its rapid expansion and becomes increasingly integrated into business activity, the need for digital trust becomes a chief concern. Digital trust is quickly becoming both the framework and backbone of modern technological integrations and inventions. From remotely updating the software in smart cars to ensuring life-saving pacemakers are designed safely and securely, it all starts with a founda- tion of digital trust.

