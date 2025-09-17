Embedded Computing Design

Collaboration Includes Wind River VxWorks and Latent AI LEIP for Mission-Critical Edge Intelligence

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 17, 2025

News

Latent AI and Wind River, an Aptiv company, will partner to offer artificial intelligence competences to real-time edge platforms driving mission-critical infrastructure including secure and certifiable workflows from model training to deployment across various markets. The partnership combines Wind River’s VxWorksWind River Linux, and eLxr Pro, with Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP).

LEIP delivers reliable real-time decisions while reducing AI model size up to 10x. The secure MLOps pipeline enables rapid model updates and redeployment.

“The future of intelligent systems will be defined by how effectively we can process and act on data at the edge. By combining Wind River’s mission-critical and edge expertise with Latent AI’s AI optimization technology, we’re equipping organizations with AI-enabled systems that deliver real-time, secure, and adaptive decision-making for the most demanding environments,” said Javed Khan, executive vice president and president of Software, Advanced Safety, and User Experience at Aptiv. 

For more information, visit latentai.com and windriver.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Solid Sands
Solid Sands to Acquire Plum Hall

December 3, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Engineering Real-Time: Lessons Learned While Chasing Determinism Part 4

December 11, 2025

MORE