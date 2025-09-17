Collaboration Includes Wind River VxWorks and Latent AI LEIP for Mission-Critical Edge Intelligence

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

LEIP delivers reliable real-time decisions while reducing AI model size up to 10x. The secure MLOps pipeline enables rapid model updates and redeployment.

“The future of intelligent systems will be defined by how effectively we can process and act on data at the edge. By combining Wind River’s mission-critical and edge expertise with Latent AI’s AI optimization technology, we’re equipping organizations with AI-enabled systems that deliver real-time, secure, and adaptive decision-making for the most demanding environments,” said Javed Khan, executive vice president and president of Software, Advanced Safety, and User Experience at Aptiv.

For more information, visit latentai.com and windriver.com.