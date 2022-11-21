Embedded Computing Design

Driving the Push from the Cloud to the Edge

November 21, 2022

Whitepaper


Google Anthos is a managed application platform that enables organizations to run Kubernetes (k8s) and its associated workloads across multiple public clouds, hybrid-clouds and on-premise compute clusters. The availability of a uniform Google Anthos control plane across on-cloud and on-premise environments allows for deployment flexibility in an organization's hybrid cloud journey.


This article reviews how this technology can be deployed to implement a Visual Inspection (VI) service where VI model generation could be an on-cloud service. Labeled data would be generated on-premise and fed to the VI model generation service in the cloud OR A hybrid cloud service, wherein the VI model generated on-cloud could be deployed within an on-prem Google Anthos environment to perform image inferencing at the edge.

