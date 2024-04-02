Efinix Rolls Out Line of FPGAs to Accelerate and Adapt Automotive Designs and Applications

Press Release

Image Credit: Efinix

Cupertino, California. – March 19, 2024 – Efinix, an innovator in programmable logic solutions, today announced a line of FPGA solutions designed specifically for the automotive industry to drive forward the long-term design and development of the rapidly growing numbers of electronic applications in-and-outside vehicles. The line, now automotive qualified, and Efinix’s Efinity tool suite that has achieved ISO26262 certification extend the company’s capabilities for the automotive manufacturers.

The FPGA solutions for the automotive industry include the newly launched Titanium™ Ti375. Manufactured in an advanced 16 nm process node, Titanium FPGAs deliver performance and efficiency through lower power and high compute in small package footprints ranging from 35,000-to-1 million logic elements. Titanium devices are AEC-Q-100 qualified, currently, at Grade 1.

Efinix solutions for the automotive industry also include the Trion® T13 and T20, which provide 13,000 and 20,000 logic elements respectively. These two FPGAs are AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified.

“The modern vehicle has become a data center on wheels,” said Sammy Cheung, Efinix co-founder, CEO, and president. “In essence through our line of automotive solutions, we are delivering the platform to automotive manufacturers to not only keep-up with emerging technologies and techniques, but a powerful, adaptable technology to support their design process through their long development cycles.”

Target electronics in vehicles include the proliferation of sensors, cameras, including AI algorithms, in-cabin displays and infotainment, among a vast array of others thanks to the explosion in the complexity of automotive electronics. Efinix FPGAs are already being used by manufacturers of LiDAR units, camera monitoring system that replaces rear-view mirrors and a variety of display controllers.

“Efinix FPGAs are quickly proving to be a game-changer for the automotive industry where low power, high performance and embedded AI are key,” said Ching-Lun Yan, VP of Intelligent Solutions Group. “The completion of our automotive qualification initiative is timely for a number of customers worldwide that are taking advantage of the unique Efinix value proposition.”

Efinix’s unique architecture delivers critical security for automotive applications with encryption to protect configurations from theft and alterations, and authentication, which results in future proof designs through trusted configurations and over-the-air updates.

Supporting the Titanium and Trion FPGAs is the Efinix Efinity tool suite, which is ISO26262 certified, and supports designs up to ASIL-D. In support of the roll out, Efinix will be presenting at AspenCore’s Automotive Tech Forum, a virtual event this week (March 27-28). Mark Oliver, VP marketing, will speak to the latest innovations in the automotive ready FPGA devices from Efinix and how they apply to the market. Register for free to learn more and hear from Oliver at: https://www.automotiveforum.eetimes.com/.

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.