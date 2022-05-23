embedded world 2022: iWave Systems
We are excited to start travelling again and be a part of the Embedded World Trade Fair. The confluence of leading embedded technology allows you to discover the latest innovation in edge computing and embedded systems.
Join iWave at Hall 1, Booth 1-457 to discover an extensive portfolio of embedded computing platforms and ODM Solutions.
A sneak peek into our showcase at the show:
- FPGA and ARM based System on Modules and Single Board Computers
- Telematics and Connected Mobility Solutions
- HMI Solutions
Stay tuned with us through the event for exciting product launches.