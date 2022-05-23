Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2022: iWave Systems

May 23, 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by iWave Systems

We are excited to start travelling again and be a part of the Embedded World Trade Fair. The confluence of leading embedded technology allows you to discover the latest innovation in edge computing and embedded systems.

Join iWave at Hall 1, Booth 1-457 to discover an extensive portfolio of embedded computing platforms and ODM Solutions.

A sneak peek into our showcase at the show:

Stay tuned with us through the event for exciting product launches.

Subscribe
AI & Machine Learning
Miniature Imaging System with Edge Intelligence for Remote AI Applications

May 19, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Embedded Executive: Duncan Bosworth, GM, Consumer Business Unit, Analog Devices

April 27, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Provided by Rohde & Schwarz
embedded world 2022: Rohde & Schwarz

May 23, 2022

MORE
Security
How CMMI Compliant Organizations Can Effectively Adopt ASPICE

May 23, 2022

MORE