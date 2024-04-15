Gateways & Nodes for Raspberry Pi, Pico, Espressif, and More

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SB Components

SB Components introduced its LoRaWAN Series that simplifies the integration of IoT with a portfolio consisting of gateways and nodes compatible with TheThingsStack and Chirpstack making non-cellular LPWAN networks an easier challenge.

No matter your preference between Raspberry Pi, Pico, Espressif, or others, the series caters to a wide spectrum of hobbyists. Devices offer long-range communication capabilities of up to five kilometers or more.

LoRaWAN (RAK5146) Gateway for Raspberry Pi:

Emulates 8 x 8 channels LoRa packet detectors

Supports 8x SF5-SF12 LoRa demodulators

Includes 8x SF5-SF10 LoRa demodulators

Features one 125/250/500 kHz high-speed LoRa demodulator

Equipped with one (G)FSK demodulator

Global Frequency Band Support: Compatible with EU868, CN470, US915, AS923, AU915, KR920, IN865

SPI Communication Interface

Fine Timestamp functionality

LoRaWAN Nodes (RAK3172):

Available in 7 versions including Raspberry Pi HAT, Powered by Pico MCU, RP2040 USB Dongle, Powered by ESP32, LoRaWAN Breakout, LoRaWAN HAT for Raspberry Pi, GatePi LoRaWAN - 4-Ch Relay Board, and GatePi LoRaWAN - 8-Ch Relay Board.

Low-Power Long-Range Transceiver

Versatile Firmware based on RAKwireless Unified Interface V3 (RUI3)

LoRaWAN Compliance: Class A, B, & C of LoRaWAN 1.0.3 specifications

Server Platform Compatibility: Compatible with TheThingsNetwork (TTN), Chirpstack, Helium, etc.

Support for LoRa Point-to-Point (P2P) Communication

For more information, visit kickstarter.com/projects/amritsingh/lorawan-series-gateways-and-nodes-for-iot-integration.