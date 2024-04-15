Gateways & Nodes for Raspberry Pi, Pico, Espressif, and More
April 15, 2024
News
SB Components introduced its LoRaWAN Series that simplifies the integration of IoT with a portfolio consisting of gateways and nodes compatible with TheThingsStack and Chirpstack making non-cellular LPWAN networks an easier challenge.
No matter your preference between Raspberry Pi, Pico, Espressif, or others, the series caters to a wide spectrum of hobbyists. Devices offer long-range communication capabilities of up to five kilometers or more.
LoRaWAN (RAK5146) Gateway for Raspberry Pi:
- Emulates 8 x 8 channels LoRa packet detectors
- Supports 8x SF5-SF12 LoRa demodulators
- Includes 8x SF5-SF10 LoRa demodulators
- Features one 125/250/500 kHz high-speed LoRa demodulator
- Equipped with one (G)FSK demodulator
- Global Frequency Band Support: Compatible with EU868, CN470, US915, AS923, AU915, KR920, IN865
- SPI Communication Interface
- Fine Timestamp functionality
LoRaWAN Nodes (RAK3172):
Available in 7 versions including Raspberry Pi HAT, Powered by Pico MCU, RP2040 USB Dongle, Powered by ESP32, LoRaWAN Breakout, LoRaWAN HAT for Raspberry Pi, GatePi LoRaWAN - 4-Ch Relay Board, and GatePi LoRaWAN - 8-Ch Relay Board.
- Low-Power Long-Range Transceiver
- Versatile Firmware based on RAKwireless Unified Interface V3 (RUI3)
- LoRaWAN Compliance: Class A, B, & C of LoRaWAN 1.0.3 specifications
- Server Platform Compatibility: Compatible with TheThingsNetwork (TTN), Chirpstack, Helium, etc.
- Support for LoRa Point-to-Point (P2P) Communication
For more information, visit kickstarter.com/projects/amritsingh/lorawan-series-gateways-and-nodes-for-iot-integration.